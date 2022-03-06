Left Menu

Mary Kom to skip World Championship, Asian Games

Having already tasted numerous successes at the international stage, six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has decided against participating in the trials for the upcoming IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships and 2022 Asian Games, that is scheduled to start on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:44 IST
Mary Kom to skip World Championship, Asian Games
Boxer Mary Kom (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Having already tasted numerous successes at the international stage, six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has decided against participating in the trials for the upcoming IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships and 2022 Asian Games, that is scheduled to start on Monday. Mary Kom's aim is to give platform to upcoming boxers and focus on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

In a communication to the Boxing Federation of India, the London Olympic bronze medallist said, "I would like to withdraw to give the opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the International stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only." The selection trials for all 12 categories of the Women's World Championships will start from Monday and will end on Wednesday, the trials will also include Asian Games weights divisions, which are the same as IBA.

However, for the remaining two Asian Games weight categories, 51kg and 69kg, trials will be conducted separately on March 11-14 thereby giving more time to boxers of closest weight categories to also take a shot at the trials for the Asian Games. "Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing since the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the world. We completely respect her decision and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers," said Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India.

"We are delighted that we have such a good bench strength and are looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud and I hope and wish Mary all the best with her preparations for the CWG," he added. National campers, including the participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, who didn't compete in the National Championships, will be eligible for the selection trials.

The selection committee, comprising BFI President or his nominee alongside an expert panel of reputed veteran boxers, will ensure smooth conduct of the trials as all the bouts will be video recorded. The Asian Games selection trials for men will be held in May, while, for the Commonwealth Games, trials for both men and women will be conducted in June.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships is scheduled from May 6 to 21 in Istanbul, Turkey while the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games will begin on July 28 and September 10 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022