Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali

India, who declared their first innings on 574-8, enforced the follow-on. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175, picked up four wickets in the second innings for a match haul of nine.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:15 IST
Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside three days in the opening test at Mohali on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka made 178 in their second innings after getting bundled out for 174 in the first. India, who declared their first innings on 574-8, enforced the follow-on.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175, picked up four wickets in the second innings for a match haul of nine. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-47.

