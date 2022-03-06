Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali
India, who declared their first innings on 574-8, enforced the follow-on. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175, picked up four wickets in the second innings for a match haul of nine.
Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside three days in the opening test at Mohali on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Sri Lanka made 178 in their second innings after getting bundled out for 174 in the first. India, who declared their first innings on 574-8, enforced the follow-on.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175, picked up four wickets in the second innings for a match haul of nine. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-47.
