Indian Cueist Pankaj Advani to compete in three most awaited International championships in March

The 24-time World champion Pankaj Advani is all set to compete in three most awaited International championships

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:31 IST
Ace Cueist Pankaj Advani. Image Credit: ANI
The 24-time World champion Pankaj Advani is all set to compete in three most awaited International championships: IBSF World Snooker Championship, Asian Snooker Championship and Asian Billiards Championship in the month of March 2022. Pankaj Advani has been practising for the past few months to be able to perform to the best of his capabilities. It is the first time that we will witness the champion competing back to back in the three biggest International tournaments. Hence, it is impossible for Pankaj Advani to go in the field without taking the blessing of his coach Arjuna awardee, Arvind Savur.

To express his feelings, Pankaj Advani said "It is always nice to meet my coach Arvind Savur and take his blessings before a foreign tour. He has instilled a sense of fearlessness and self-confidence in me which has held me in good stead over the course of my career. He's extremely positive when it comes to the game, something that I've tried to imbibe from him while competing at the highest level" It seems the champion has garnered all the blessings from his guru and is very confident about his game and performance. The IBSF World Snooker Championship was set on hold since January due to the rising Omicron cases. It is great that things are rewinding as his fans are pumped up to witness the magic of the golden boy Pankaj Advani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

