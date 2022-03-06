Karnataka post emphatic win over Puducherry, top Group C

Karnataka thrashed Puducherry by an innings and 20 runs on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Sunday to qualify for the knockout phase in style.

With the win and seven points, Karnataka finished on top of the group with 16 points, followed by Railways (10), the winner over Jammu & Kashmir (6 points) and Pondicherry (1 point).

Resuming at their overnight score of 62 for four and facing an uphill task against a formidable bowling attack, Pondicherry were all out for 192 in 61 overs.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal was the wrecker-in-chief as he took five wickets. India pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets, including that of veteran Paras Dogra (14) and captain D Rohit (12), who made a century in the first innings.

Left-handed batter Pavan Deshpande fought a lonely battle, remaining not out on 54 off 119 balls, but none of the others could support him.

In the other group match, Railways completed a win over Jammu & Kashmir thanks to captain Karn Sharma, who took 5 for 64 with his leg-spin bowling. Sharma helped the team bowl out J&K for 203 and then the side knocked off the required runs in 12.1 overs for a nine-wicket win.

Karnataka finished their league engagements with two wins and a draw while Railways had a win and two draws and Jammu & Kashmir ended with a win and two losses. Puducherry drew one of their three matches and lost the other two.

Brief scores: Karnataka 453 for eight declared beat Pondicherry 241 & 192 in 61 overs (Pavan Deshpande 54 not out (119b, 5x4), G Chiranjeevi 28, Subodh Bhati 37, Shreyas Gopal five for 82, Prasidh Krishna three for 38) by an innings and 20 runs. Karnataka - 7 points, Pondicherry- 0. Jammu and Kashmir 259 & 203 in 62 overs (Suryansh Raina 39, Fazil Rashid 29, Abdul Samad 29, Ian Dev Singh 23, Umar Nazir 30 not out, Karn Sharma five for 64, Shivam Chaudhary three for 42) lost to Railways 426 & 39 for one in 12.1 overs by nine wickets Railways: 6 points, J&K: 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)