Haryana register big win over HP but still miss out on knockout berth

Haryana secured a massive 281-run win over Himachal Pradesh with an all-around show here on Sunday, but it was not enough to qualify for the knockout round as they finished second behind Punjab in the Elite Ranji Trophy Group F.

Punjab had already secured the knockout berth from Group F after registering a six-wicket win over Tripura on Saturday.

Resuming at 102 for six, Haryana declared their second essay for 320 for nine. Yashu Sharma (55) and rookie Yuvraj Singh (50) scored half-centuries, while Mayank Shandilya chipped in with 49.

Chasing 439, Himachal Pradesh were bowled out for 157 in 40.4 overs as skipper Ankit Kalsi waged a lone battle with a 74-ball 59.

Amit Rana, who grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first innings to dismiss Himachal Pradesh for 184, once again was the wrecker-in-chief as he grabbed 4 for 34 to return with a match haul of nine wickets.

Himanshu Rana, who scored 129 to guide Haryana to a 302 in the first innings, was adjudged man-of-the-match.

Brief Scores: At Palam A Ground: Haryana 302 and 320/9 declared in 76.1 overs (Yashu Sharma 55, Yuvraj Singh 50, Mayank Shandilya 49; Akash Vasisht 4/58) vs Himachal Pradesh 184 and 157 in 40.4 overs (Ankit Kalsi 59, Mayank Dagar 25; Amit Rana 4/34). Haryana won by 281 runs. Points: Haryana 6, Himachal Pradesh 0.

