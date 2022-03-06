UP stun Maharashtra by six wickets to make knockouts; Vidarbha out

Uttar Pradesh stunned Maharashtra by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy elite group G match to qualify for the knock-outs here on Sunday.

Maharashtra, who had taken a crucial first innings lead, resumed the fourth and final day on 84 for 4 and they made quite a brave declaration at 211/5, with Rahul Tripathi remaining unbeaten on 123 off just 110 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes.

Uttar Pradesh were thus set a stiff target of 357, but they rode on hundreds from opener Almas Shaukat (100) and skipper Karan Sharma (116) to win the match. Rinku Singh also chipped in with an unbeaten 78 off just 60 balls.

UP were reeling at 84/2 after losing openers Samarth Singh (18) and Priyam Garg (18) cheaply.

But Shaukat, who hammered eight boundaries and two sixes, and Karan Sharma had different plans. They took a pedestrian Maharashtra attack to task and forged a crucial 142-run stand for the third wicket to help UP chase down the target with ease.

Sharma's six-hitting prowess was on display as he slammed seven maximums and four boundaries in his 144-ball knock.

Maharashtra did try to make a comeback after removing Shaukat, but it was too little and too late.

Sharma then found an able ally in Rinku, who smashed five boundaries and four sixes, as the duo added 89 runs for the fourth wicket, which took the game away from Maharashtra at the Gurugram cricket ground.

With six points from the match, UP topped the group and made it to the knockouts. In another group G game, Vidarbha thrashed Assam by five wickets and grabbed six points. But that was not enough for the side to make the knock-outs, as they ended with overall 12 points.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 462 all out and 211/5 declared (Rahul Tripathi 123 not out) versus Uttar Pradesh 317 and 359/4 (Karan Sharma 116, Almas Shaukat 100, Rinku Singh 78 not out; Manoj Ingle 1/21). Uttar Pradesh won by six wickets Assam: 316 and 110 (Sarupam Purkayastha 46, Kunal Saikia 22; Lalit Yadav 5/22, Rajneesh Gurbani 4/33) versus Vidarbha 271 and 156/5 (Faiz Fazal 41, Ganesh Satish 29; Hridip Deka 4/45, Mukhtar Hussain 1/37). Vidarbha won by five wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)