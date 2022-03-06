Left Menu

UP stun Maharashtra by six wickets to make knockouts; Vidarbha out

Uttar Pradesh stunned Maharashtra by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy elite group G match to qualify for the knock-outs here on Sunday.Maharashtra, who had taken a crucial first innings lead, resumed the fourth and final day on 84 for 4 and they made quite a brave declaration at 2115, with Rahul Tripathi remaining unbeaten on 123 off just 110 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes.Uttar Pradesh were thus set a stiff target of 357, but they rode on hundreds from opener Almas Shaukat 100 and skipper Karan Sharma 116 to win the match.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:31 IST
UP stun Maharashtra by six wickets to make knockouts; Vidarbha out
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh stunned Maharashtra by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy elite group G match to qualify for the knock-outs here on Sunday.

Maharashtra, who had taken a crucial first innings lead, resumed the fourth and final day on 84 for 4 and they made quite a brave declaration at 211/5, with Rahul Tripathi remaining unbeaten on 123 off just 110 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes.

Uttar Pradesh were thus set a stiff target of 357, but they rode on hundreds from opener Almas Shaukat (100) and skipper Karan Sharma (116) to win the match. Rinku Singh also chipped in with an unbeaten 78 off just 60 balls.

UP were reeling at 84/2 after losing openers Samarth Singh (18) and Priyam Garg (18) cheaply.

But Shaukat, who hammered eight boundaries and two sixes, and Karan Sharma had different plans. They took a pedestrian Maharashtra attack to task and forged a crucial 142-run stand for the third wicket to help UP chase down the target with ease.

Sharma's six-hitting prowess was on display as he slammed seven maximums and four boundaries in his 144-ball knock.

Maharashtra did try to make a comeback after removing Shaukat, but it was too little and too late.

Sharma then found an able ally in Rinku, who smashed five boundaries and four sixes, as the duo added 89 runs for the fourth wicket, which took the game away from Maharashtra at the Gurugram cricket ground.

With six points from the match, UP topped the group and made it to the knockouts. In another group G game, Vidarbha thrashed Assam by five wickets and grabbed six points. But that was not enough for the side to make the knock-outs, as they ended with overall 12 points.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 462 all out and 211/5 declared (Rahul Tripathi 123 not out) versus Uttar Pradesh 317 and 359/4 (Karan Sharma 116, Almas Shaukat 100, Rinku Singh 78 not out; Manoj Ingle 1/21). Uttar Pradesh won by six wickets Assam: 316 and 110 (Sarupam Purkayastha 46, Kunal Saikia 22; Lalit Yadav 5/22, Rajneesh Gurbani 4/33) versus Vidarbha 271 and 156/5 (Faiz Fazal 41, Ganesh Satish 29; Hridip Deka 4/45, Mukhtar Hussain 1/37). Vidarbha won by five wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022