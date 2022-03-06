Lahiri slips in tough conditions at Palmer Invitational

In extremely tough conditions, India's Anirban Lahiri shot 4-over 76 and slipped from tied 51st to tied 63rd after three rounds in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Lahiri, who has not been having the best of the season that has included a lot of missed cuts and some lower-order finishes, will have one more round to regain confidence and find some rhythm ahead of the flagship event, the Players Championship, next week.

Billy Horschel (71) and Talor Gooch (72) held on in the rough conditions with strong wind and greens with little grass because of the strong sun. Gooch and Horschel were at 7-under 209.

Viktor Hovland lost a four-shot lead at the turn. He shot 40 on the back nine for a card of 75 and is now one shot behind.

Rory McIlroy seemed to be making his move until a tee shot out-of-bounds on the 15th led to double bogey and slipped down to tied 6th with a 76.

Scottie Scheffler made a charge despite missing three straight par putts from 6 feet or less on his front nine. Then Scheffler made three birdies and a 20-foot eagle for a 31 on the back for a 68, which was the low score of the day.

Hovland three-putted from 10 feet on the par-3 second hole but holed a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth. The back nine saw him take bogeys with three putts twice. He shot 40 on the back nine for a 75.

Max Homa made an ace on the par-3 14th hole with a pitching wedge from 163 yards, meaning a USD 200,000 donation by presenting sponsor Mastercard to the Arnold & Winning Palmer Foundation.

