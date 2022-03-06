Left Menu

Indian shooters Shriyanka, Akhil win bronze

Indian shooters Shriyanka Sadangi and Akhil Sheoran bagged the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday. The Indian duo were fifth out of 34 teams, then third out of eight and then won the bronze convincingly, beating Austrians Rebecca Koeck and Gernot Rumpler.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:57 IST
Indian shooters Shriyanka Sadangi and Akhil Sheoran bagged the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday. The Indian duo was fifth out of 34 teams, then third out of eight, and then won the bronze convincingly, beating Austrians Rebecca Koeck and Gernot Rumpler. India is currently placed second in the medals tally with four podium finishes, including two gold.

Late on Saturday night, the Indian women's 25m pistol team of Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan reached the gold medal match in the year's first World Cup.

The trio topped the second qualification stage with a combined effort of 441 out of a possible 450 late on Saturday night, to set up the summit clash with Singapore, who also shot the same score, but with three lesser inner 10s than India.

Chinese Taipei and Japan will clash for the bronze medal.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, India's Anish Bhanwala was best placed after the first dueling round of qualification on Saturday.

