Left Menu

Pak vs Aus, 1st Test: Khawaja, Labuschagne cut down hosts lead to 205 runs (Stumps, Day 3)

Fifties from Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia reduce the deficit in the first innings of the Rawalpindi Test on Sunday.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:41 IST
Pak vs Aus, 1st Test: Khawaja, Labuschagne cut down hosts lead to 205 runs (Stumps, Day 3)
Usman Khawaja (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Fifties from Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia reduce the deficit in the first innings of the Rawalpindi Test on Sunday. At Stumps on Day 3, Australia's score read 271/2 still trailing hosts by 205 runs. Steve Smith (24*) and Marnus Labuschagne (69*) are still on the crease for visitors.

With bad light stopping play early on day two, Australia had only played one over. With a new day came new challenges. The Australia openers did well to see off the tricky first hour and as the day progressed gained confidence to hit back. Khawaja, being the aggressor, was the first to bring up his fifty in 67 balls. Warner too followed suit a few overs later, registering his 33rd half-century in Tests. The duo looked comfortable in the middle, taking Australia to 138/0 at Lunch, still, 338 runs behind Pakistan's first-innings total.

After lunch, Sajid Khan kept angling the balls into the left-handers and ultimately managed to break the partnership on 156. With just three runs short of his century Khawaja attempted a reverse sweep off Nauman Ali, a shot which led to the end of his brilliant innings on 97 (159). Australia went for tea 222/2.

With dark clouds hovering above, the final session of the day started. Labuschagne and Smith continued their innings with total control, and Labuschagne with a pair of boundaries in Sajid Khan's over brought up his fifty. Like day two, players were forced off the field due to bad light and stumps was called eventually after it started drizzling in Rawalpindi.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 476/4d (Azhar Ali 185, Imam ul-Haq 147; Nathan Lyon 1-161) vs Australia (Usman Khawaja 97, Marnus Labuschagne 69*; Sajid Khan 1-94). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022