Left Menu

Krrish, Ravi enter semifinals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:49 IST
Krrish, Ravi enter semifinals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships
  • Country:
  • India

India's Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) registered contrasting wins to enter the semifinals of the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

Krrish, who hails from Chandigarh, was up against Philippines's Robert Jamero in the quarterfinal bout. He found the going tough in the first round and took some time to gauge his opponent. But in the last two rounds, Krrish completely dominated his opponent with his relentless and precise punches and won the bout 4-1.

Ravi displayed brilliant courage and tactical prowess against Aphichit Chaemdi of Thailand in a bout that was very rough and aggressive from the beginning. Both the boxers exchanged punches throughout and refused to back down but the Indian boxer landed more punches to secure the result in his favour and win the bout 3-2.

Later tonight, four more junior Indian men boxers -- Lovepreet Singh (50kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) -- will play their quarterfinal bouts.

Earlier on Saturday night, Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg) progressed into the youth women semifinals following comfortable wins in their respective last-eight matches.

Renu and Prachi outclassed Jordan's Abla Alsharairh and Iraq's Minahemn Mohammed respectively as the referee stopped the contest in both the bouts, while Ravina defeated Aidazholdassova of Kazakhstan in a split verdict.

In the youth men category, Deepak (75kg) moved into the semifinals after an easy 5-0 win over Khaled Alkurdy of UAE. However, Ashish Hooda (71kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) ended their campaign in the last-eight round. The prestigious continental tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022