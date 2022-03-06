Left Menu

Indian team snaps adorable picture with Pakistan skipper Bismah and her daughter

After a dominating win in their opening clash of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup, the Indian team posed with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's daughter.

ANI | Mount Maunganui | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:53 IST
Indian team snaps adorable picture with Pakistan skipper Bismah and her daughter
Indian team posing with Bismah Maroof's daughter, Fatima (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

After a dominating win in their opening clash of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup, the Indian team posed with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's daughter. In the picture shared by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter account, Indian skipper Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandha and others could be seen posing with Bismah Maroof and her daughter, Fatima.

"Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan," ICC captioned the post. Twitteratis poured love and appreciation for the picture. Commenting on ICC's post, Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz wrote, "Our lil star".

Another user wrote, "Great gesture shown by team India towards peace, hope other side will do the same. Peace and love should always prevail, rivalry should not because of enmity _it must be source of enjoyment_ anyway good luck and congratulations girls in blue." Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-around bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022