Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Khawaja keeps near miss in perspective

Khawaja's breezy 97 led Australia's robust reply to Pakistan's 476-4 declared in the opening test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The excitement was building up for what would have been his third test hundred in five innings but the Islamabad-born left-hander bungled a reverse sweep, a short that otherwise proved particularly productive, to fall short.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:14 IST
Cricket-Australia's Khawaja keeps near miss in perspective
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia opener Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on what would have been a memorable hundred in Pakistan on Sunday but the 35-year-old considers himself lucky just to be playing in the country of his birth. Khawaja's breezy 97 led Australia's robust reply to Pakistan's 476-4 declared in the opening test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The excitement was building up for what would have been his third test hundred in five innings but the Islamabad-born left-hander bungled a reverse sweep, a short that otherwise proved particularly productive, to fall short. "It's disappointing. Cricket is a funny game, it's just three runs," Khawaja told reporters after Australia finished day three on 271-2.

"You bat so well for 97 and then you get out, you're don't get a hundred. "You come back into the change rooms and it probably feels worse than getting a 20 in some respects.

"I would have loved a hundred out here in Rawalpindi, down the road from where I grew up." The left-hander made a successful return to test cricket in the Sydney Ashes test against England in January.

Playing his first test in more than two years, Khawaja, batting at number five, smashed a century in each innings. "To put it in perspective, I wasn't even in the Australian team a few months ago. So I'm very grateful to be here," he said.

Khawaja said most of his relatives were in Karachi, which hosts the second test from Mar. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022