Rugby-Navidi back in Wales squad, Jenkins released

Wales have called up powerful back-row forward Josh Navidi ahead of their Six Nations Championship home fixture against France on Friday, but Ellis Jenkins has been released to his club.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:40 IST
Wales have called up powerful back-row forward Josh Navidi ahead of their Six Nations Championship home fixture against France on Friday, but Ellis Jenkins has been released to his club. Navidi, 31, came through a full game for Cardiff against Irish side Ulster on Friday, his first match since October after shoulder surgery, and has been rushed back to national team service by coach Wayne Pivac.

Flanker Jenkins has been dropped and will play for Cardiff in their United Rugby Championship matches in South Africa, effectively ruling him out of the remainder of the Six Nations. Defending champions Wales have won one of their three games in the competition, and after playing table-topping France in Cardiff they host Italy on March 19.

