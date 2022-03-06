Left Menu

Premier League: Bukayo Saka shines as Arsenal defeat Watford 3-2

Arsenal turned on the style as they beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

06-03-2022
Bukayo Saka (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal turned on the style as they beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday. Watford's Emmanuel Dennis had a goal ruled out for offside after only 16 seconds before the Gunners took a fifth-minute lead through Martin Odegaard, who rolled a Bukayo Saka cut-back into the bottom left corner.

The home side responded quickly as Cucho Hernandez met a Kiko Femenia cross with a fine overhead kick in the 11th minute. Saka then got on the scoresheet on the half hour, firing into the roof of the net after a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette was again involved as Gabriel Martinelli made the score 3-1, setting up the Brazilian to finish from the edge of the penalty area in the 52nd minute.

Moussa Sissoko's control and finish three minutes from time set up a nervy finish but Arsenal were able to see out a fourth straight victory. That takes their points tally to 48, one more than fifth-placed Manchester United, who play Manchester City later on Sunday afternoon. Watford remain 19th, three points from safety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

