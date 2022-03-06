Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brawl during soccer match in Mexico leaves 22 injured

Mexican authorities said at least 22 people have been injured in a brawl on Saturday when soccer fans stormed the field during a top flight match between mid-table Queretaro and last year's Liga MX champions Atlas. Pictures and videos shared on social media showed people being beaten, kicked and dragged while others had been left lying on the ground, covered in blood, in what appeared to be the seating area of the stadium in the central city of Queretaro.

Motorcycling-Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in style at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday as other Ducatis were forced to retire due to technical issues or crashes. The Italian's victory reduced team owner Nadia Padovani and the Gresini garage to tears as the team, founded by Padovani's late husband Fausto Gresini, won their first race after reverting to being an independent outfit.

Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley

Liverpool rode their luck in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday to turn up the heat on leaders Manchester City, who face a derby showdown on Sunday. Sadio Mane's 12th league goal of the season, tucked away midway through the first half, proved just about enough to secure the win as Liverpool narrowed City's lead at the top to three points with both teams having 11 games left to play.

NBA roundup: LeBron James scores season-high 56 in Lakers' win

LeBron James capped a season-best, 56-point performance with a dunk during a late 8-0 run as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic finish to outlast the visiting Golden State Warriors 124-116 on Saturday night. The points were the most James has scored as a member of the Lakers, while his 50-point game was the 13th of his career. His previous high since joining Los Angeles had been 51 points at Miami in 2018.

Athletics-Double Olympic champion Kipchoge wins Tokyo Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the two-times Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, won the Tokyo Marathon in Japan with a time of two hours two minutes and 40 seconds on Sunday. Kipchoge, who defended his marathon title at Sapporo at the Tokyo Games last year, fell short of his world record mark by just over a minute in his debut Tokyo Marathon.

Tennis-Ukraine's Yastremska says 'spirit strong' after reaching Lyon final

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska, who was forced to flee her home after Russia's invasion last week, said her spirit was strong after reaching the final of the Lyon Open.

The world number 128 beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 over the course of two hours 31 minutes in a hard-fought victory at the WTA 250 event on Saturday.

Cricket-Warne's family 'shattered' by his death - manager

Shane Warne's family has been "shattered" by the sudden death of the Australian cricket great, and his children are in "complete shock," his long-time manager, James Erskine, said on Sunday, as the player's body was taken for an autopsy. One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, a day after arriving on Thailand's island of Koh Samui for a vacation.

Athletics-South Africa's Mokoka breaks world record in first 50km race

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka, who had never run a 50km race before, broke the world record on home soil in Gqeberha on Sunday. Mokoka, 37, crossed the finish line in two hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds, beating the record set by Ethiopian Ketema Bekele Negasa (2:42:07) at the same event last year.

Paralympics-Great all-rounder Masters secures 12th Olympic medal

Most athletes spend a lifetime perfecting one discipline but American Oksana Masters' talent and resilience earned her a 12th Olympic medal across Winter and Summer Games at the Beijing Paralympics on Sunday. Silver in the long-distance sitting event in cross-country skiing was a second podium in two days for the 32-year-old, who took gold in the biathlon sitting sprint amid emotional scenes at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

NHL roundup: Canucks rally in third to clip Maple Leafs

Alex Chiasson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the visiting Vancouver Canucks came back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 Saturday night. The Canucks scored three times in the third period to overcome a 4-3 deficit.

