Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:52 PM EDT on Sunday, Mar 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:52 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - NBA Brooklyn at Boston, 1 p.m. Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m. New York at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

- - - - NHL Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m. St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m. - - Coyotes C Liam O'Brien signs two-year extension Arizona Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien signed a two-year contract extension on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-ARI-OBRIEN, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 14 Houston at Memphis, Noon Penn State at Rutgers, Noon Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m Nebraska at No. 10 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. No. 24 Iowa at No. 20 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. - - Michigan C Hunter Dickinson (stomach) out vs. Ohio State Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was ruled out for Sunday afternoon's road game against No. 23 Ohio State due to a stomach ailment. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MICH-DICKINSON, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB Dodgers' Max Muncy says elbow healed, ready to play Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy said he expects to be fully recovered from an elbow injury and in the starting lineup on Opening Day -- whenever that is and at whatever position. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-MUNCY, Field Level Media - - Report: MLB wants to add pitch clock to shorten game times Major League Baseball wants to implement a pitch clock -- 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on, ESPN reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PITCH-CLOCK, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA Brittney Griner case: U.S. ready to help, secretary of state says Secretary of State Anthony Blinken declined Sunday to address specifically the reported detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on drug charges in Russia but said the United States will assist any American held by a foreign government. BASKETBALL-WNBA-PHO-GRINER-BLINKEN, Field Level Media - - - - MLS Inter Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m. - - - - FIGHTING Khabib Nurmagomedov to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame Undefeated former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 2. FIGHTING-UFC-NURMAGOMEDOV, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF PGA -- Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA -- Puerto Rico Open HSBC Women's World Championship Champions -- Hoag Classic - - - - TENNIS WTA -- Lyon, France; Monterrey, Mexico

- - - - ESPORTS Dota -- Gamers Galaxy: International Series Dubai Call of Duty League Major 1 LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) - - - - LCS commissioner: Mid-Season Showdown will have live audience The LCS Mid-Season Showdown will take place in front of a live audience in Houston in April, the league's commissioner confirmed on Saturday. ESPORTS-LOL-MID-SEASON-SHOWDOWN, Field Level Media

