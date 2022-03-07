Left Menu

Golf-McIlroy 'punch-drunk" after disappointing Bay Hill finish

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday he felt "punch-drunk" after a disappointing finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where the four-time major champion once again failed take advantage of a hot start at Bay Hill.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 06:55 IST
Golf-McIlroy 'punch-drunk" after disappointing Bay Hill finish

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday he felt "punch-drunk" after a disappointing finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where the four-time major champion once again failed take advantage of a hot start at Bay Hill. McIlroy took control of the tournament with an opening-round 65 for a two-shot lead, but faltered after that and closed with a four-over-par 76 that left him in a share of 13th place and six shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

For McIlroy, who won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the result snapped a streak of five consecutive top-10s at Bay Hill and dropped him to 3-for-18 when holding the 18-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA Tour. "I feel punch-drunk, to be honest. The weekend, it's like crazy golf. You just don't get rewarded for good shots," McIlroy told reporters.

"Like I'm venting here and I'm frustrated and whatever. I think as well the frustration it's a carbon copy of what's happened the last three years here." McIlroy will have little time to put his performance behind him as he heads directly to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, with a field that includes 48 of the top 50 players in world rankings.

Scoring conditions at Bay Hill were the toughest they have been in decades and McIlroy, who picked up the most recent of his 20 PGA Tour wins last October in Las Vegas, said he is playing better than his latest score implied. "Like I'm playing good. I'm hitting good shots. I'm swinging the club well. I'm chipping well. I'm putting well. But it can knock your confidence whenever the conditions are like this," said McIlroy.

"I just need a day off tomorrow to forget about what's happened this week and then just sort of focus on next week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022