WI vs Eng: Alex Lees, Mahmood in 12-member visitors' squad for 1st Test

England Men have named a 12-strong squad ahead of the first Test against the West Indies.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 07-03-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 07:28 IST
England Test team (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England Men have named a 12-strong squad ahead of the first Test against the West Indies. The Test begins on Tuesday in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Ollie Robinson is not included having not recovered from a back spasm. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss. England and West Indies will lock horns in three-match Test series. Earlier, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were dropped from the squad.

England squad: Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

