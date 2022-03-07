Left Menu

ISL: Happy with team's performance, says Goa coach Derrick Pereira

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira was pleased with his team's performance despite them letting a two-goal lead slip in the dying minutes of the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC that finished as a 4-4 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 07-03-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 09:28 IST
ISL: Happy with team's performance, says Goa coach Derrick Pereira
FC Goa in action (Photo/ ISL- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira was pleased with his team's performance despite them letting a two-goal lead slip in the dying minutes of the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC that finished as a 4-4 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday. FC Goa did well to bounce back from a 0-2 half-time scoreline to lead 4-2 in the second half but conceded two late goals to drop two points.

Pereira though was pleased with the team's second-half show and felt it was almost the perfect half barring the two late goals. In the post-match press conference, the coach said: "I wanted to end on a good note. I think in the first half we started well but we gave away soft goals as usual. I felt this being the last match of the season some of the players were not ready for this match."

"In the second half, they went in and put good efforts, dominated the match, created some very good chances and scored some very good goals. I'm happy with the performance," he added. Talking about the season, he said: "I think we built a good team unit because there were issues because we didn't have a good start. There were issues related to Covid-19. I think we were strong to get to the end and perform. But somehow results didn't come."

"I think the youngsters did well whoever got the opportunity to play. They knew their roles and they took their responsibility." This eventful draw means that Kerala Blasters FC end the season in fourth place with 34 points and FC Goa finishes ninth in the ISL table with 19 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022