Left Menu

McKennie to miss rest of Juventus season, Allegri says

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the clubs season.The 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, broke two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match at Spains Villarreal on Feb. 22 when Pervis Estupin made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle.Juventus originally projected McKennies recovery time at eight weeks.The season is over for Weston because of his injury, coach Massimiliano Allegri said after Sundays 1-0 win over Spezia.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 09:49 IST
McKennie to miss rest of Juventus season, Allegri says
Weston McKennie Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the club's season.

The 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, broke two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match at Spain's Villarreal on Feb. 22 when Pervis Estupiñán made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle.

Juventus originally projected McKennie's recovery time at eight weeks.

''The season is over for Weston because of his injury," coach Massimiliano Allegri said after Sunday's 1-0 win over Spezia. "He'll be back next season.'' Juventus closes the Serie A season on May 21 at Fiorentina. The 2022-23 season starts the weekend of Aug. 13-14.

McKennie will miss the United States' final three World Cup qualifiers from March 24-30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022