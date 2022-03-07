Cricket-Overnight rain delays start of Rawalpindi test
Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 69, while Steve Smith was on 24. Australia are touring Pakistan after 24 years to play three tests, an equal number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.
Wet outfield caused by overnight rain delayed the start of the fourth day's play in the opening test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday. The teams would remain in hotel until 1000 local time (5 GMT), Cricket Australia said.
Australia will resume on 271-2 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476 for four declared. Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 69, while Steve Smith was on 24.
Australia are touring Pakistan after 24 years to play three tests, an equal number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.
