Sports News Roundup: Soccer-De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United; Baseball-MLB says labor talks with locked-out players are 'deadlocked' and more

Soccer-De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals each as Manchester City restored their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a convincing 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. United had put up a decent fight in the first half, going in 2-1 down at the break, but City's quality showed after the interval with Ralf Rangnick's side looking increasingly demoralised.

Baseball-MLB says labor talks with locked-out players are 'deadlocked'

Major League Baseball described negotiations with its locked-out players as "deadlocked" after a meeting on Sunday during which it said the union presented a proposal that "backtracked" on some issues. The two sides met in New York for the first time since Tuesday when MLB decided to cancel the first week of the regular season games after a league-imposed deadline passed without an deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Tennis-Yastremska to donate Lyon prize money to aid war-torn Ukraine

Dayana Yastremska's unexpected run to the Lyon Open final ended in defeat on Sunday but the Ukrainian said she would donate her prize money towards aid efforts following Russia's invasion of her country 10 days ago. Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles, fled Ukraine with her younger sister with help from their parents just days after the invasion began on Feb. 24. She said she spent two nights in an underground parking lot before they fled.

U.S. working to secure release of basketball star detained by Russia

Diplomats were working to ensure the release of seven-time WNBA All-Star player Brittney Griner after Russia said it had detained the player last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. The Russian Customs Service, without naming Griner, said on Saturday that it had detained an athlete in February after the player arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.

Mexican soccer league suspends Queretaro matches after brawl injures 26 people

Mexico's soccer league on Sunday said it would suspend upcoming matches at a stadium in the central city of Queretaro where violent clashes left two dozen people injured and restrict visiting fans from attending away games. The brutal attacks among spectators during the Queretaro-Atlas match on Saturday sent 26 people, mostly men, to hospital with three people in critical condition.

Gymnastics-Russian Kuliak faces disciplinary action for 'shocking' behavior

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his "shocking behavior" in displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event. The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha over the weekend and displayed the letter "Z" on the front of his outfit as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.

WTA roundup: Shuai Zhang jolts Dayana Yastremska to win in Lyon

Eighth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China recorded her third career WTA singles title on Sunday after rallying to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska in the final at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. Zhang rebounded after dropping the first set and fought back from a breakdown on two occasions in the final set to turn back the Ukrainian wild card. Zhang, 33, won the match in one hour, 46 minutes.

Cricket-Friend of Warne reveals final hours before cricketer's death

Shane Warne offered gifts of his old cricket clothing and ate the traditional Australian snack of Vegemite on toast in the final hours before his death on Friday, an associate of the cricketing great said. Tom Hall was staying at the resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, where Warne was found unconscious in his room in a villa he shared with three traveling companions.

Golf-McIlroy 'punch-drunk" after disappointing Bay Hill finish

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday he felt "punch-drunk" after a disappointing finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where the four-time major champion once again failed to take advantage of a hot start at Bay Hill. McIlroy took control of the tournament with an opening-round 65 for a two-shot lead, but faltered after that and closed with a four-over-par 76 that left him in a share of 13th place and six shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta says 'we should have scored more' after fourth straight win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his players for holding off a late Watford comeback to grind out a 3-2 Premier League away win on Sunday - their fourth in a row - in a game of stylish goals from both sides. "We are getting better and better, the understanding between the players is getting better, and we should have scored more today," Arteta told BBC Sport after Watford struck late to make for a frantic final few minutes.