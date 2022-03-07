Ukrainian refugee Yastremska falls just short in Lyon final

Left Menu

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion.

PTI | Lyon | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 10:56 IST
Dayana Yastremska Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.

The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Zhang won her third career title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

