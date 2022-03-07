Left Menu

ISSF World Cup: Women's 25m pistol team win India's third gold in Cairo

In the women's 25m pistol team event final, India defeated Singapore 17-13 to clinch their third gold of the ISSF World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 11:18 IST
ISSF World Cup: Women's 25m pistol team win India's third gold in Cairo
Esha Singh (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In the women's 25m pistol team event final, India defeated Singapore 17-13 to clinch their third gold of the ISSF World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan defeated the Singaporean trio of Xiu Hong, Shun Xie and Ling Chiao Nicole Tan in the gold medal match-up.

This was Esha Singh's second gold and third medal of the ongoing World Cup as she had won the women's 10m air pistol team event to add to the silver she won in the women's 10m air pistol individual event. India further added to their medal count on the day, after Shriyanka Sadangi and Akhil Sheoran beat Austria's Rebecca Koeck and Gernot Rumpler 16-10 in the bronze medal match of the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team competition.

On Tuesday, Saurabh Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal in Cairo. The 19-year-old Indian defeated Michael Schwald of Germany 16-6 in the gold medal match of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022