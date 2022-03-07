India’s F1 hopeful, Jehan Daruvala signs an exclusive representation agreement with Meraki Sport & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

The announcement comes as Jehan begins his pre-season testing with reigning F2 champions, Prema Racing, for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship on March 7: The 23-year-old racing sensation, who is also part of the Red Bull Junior Program, has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Meraki Sport & Entertainment, India's leading fully integrated sports marketing agency. Daruvala, created history in 2020 when he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race, beating F2 champion Mick Schumacher & Daniel Ticktum, at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. Speaking about the association, Jehan said "2022 is the biggest year in my career thus far, and all my efforts will be focussed on becoming the first Indian to win the Formula 2 championship. I am delighted to have Meraki as a part of my team and I look forward to their expertise in leveraging my on-field performance, off-field, and to build a culture of motorsport into our country's sporting fabric". Mumbai-born, Daruvala, began karting in 2008, at the age of 10. In 2011, he was picked as one of the three winners of Force India's 'One From a Billion' talent hunt, and in 2013, he became the first Asian to win the British KF3 karting championship. "Jehan represents the aspirations of a billion people as India's only F1 hopeful. His determination and perseverance epitomize the India of today, and we are excited to have him on our roster. Our focus will be to enhance brand Jehan, by leveraging his popularity & creating synergies with brands authentic to his personality. We also believe Jehan will play a pivotal role in catalyzing the growth & consumption of the sport in India", said Shantanu Ugrankar, Head – Strategy & Planning, Meraki Sport & Entertainment. Jehan will join the likes of Komalika Bari, Ajai Singh Rana, Srihari Natraj, and Palak Kohli, amongst others on Meraki's roster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)