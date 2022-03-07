Cricket-Autopsy showed Australian Warne's death due to natural causes -Thai police
Late Australian cricket icon Shane Warne's death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday, citing the results of an autopsy.
Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding, and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.
