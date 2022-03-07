Left Menu

Cricket-Overnight rain wipes out morning session of Rawalpindi test

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 69, while Steve Smith was on 24. Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three tests, the same number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.

A wet outfield caused by overnight rain wiped out the entire morning session on day four of the opening test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday.

The teams arrived late at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and after three rounds of inspections, the umpires decided play would begin at 1 p.m. (0800 GMT). A flat track, bad light in the last two days and the rain have combined to greatly diminish the prospect of a result in the first match of the three-test series.

Australia will resume on 271-2 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476 for four declared. Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 69, while Steve Smith was on 24.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three tests, the same number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.

