Women's CWC: Graham approved as replacement for Gardner in Australia squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Heather Graham as a replacement for Ashleigh Gardner in the Australia squad.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:29 IST
Ashleigh Gardner (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Graham, who has played a solitary ODI for Australia against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October 2019, is a temporary replacement for Gardner, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation. A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered, she would be eligible to return to the squad in the position of the travelling reserve that replaced her.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 comprises Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events (Chair), Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees (ICC Representative), Andrea Nelson, LOC CEO (Host Representative), Catherine Campbell (Host Representative), Sana Mir (Independent), Nasser Hussain (Independent). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

