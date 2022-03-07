Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart showed signs of life in their battle to stay up after coming back from two goals down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-2 and earn their first win in 10 league matches. Sasa Kalajdzic could not have timed his comeback better, scoring a late winner to move his team to within a point from the relegation playoff spot and three off 15th-placed Arminia Bielefeld and safety.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:47 IST
When Thomas Mueller scored an own goal in their 1-1 against Bayer Leverkusen it was his first ever in 615 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich. It also meant Bayern, with a draw and two defeats, have dropped as many points in 2022 as they had done in the entire first half of the season.

The Bavarians, chasing a record 10th straight league title, are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have a game in hand. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Behind them the battle for a top four finish is raging, with Hoffenheim building momentum with a fourth consecutive league win - a 1-0 over Cologne - to take fourth place on 43, two ahead of RB Leipzig and Freiburg. The top four teams win automatic qualification for the Champions League group stage. Bayer Leverkusen are third on 45.

STUTTGART COMEBACK? Relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart showed signs of life in their battle to stay up after coming back from two goals down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-2 and earn their first win in 10 league matches.

Sasa Kalajdzic could not have timed his comeback better, scoring a late winner to move his team to within a point from the relegation playoff spot and three off 15th-placed Arminia Bielefeld and safety. "Now we have to do it again in the next games," said Kalajdzic, who has been hit by injuries this season after netting 16 times in 33 league games last season.

"I was positive the whole time because the performances weren't that bad, unlike our results. Now we will continue."

