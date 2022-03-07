Left Menu

Injury-plagued Dominic Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami Open

The former world number three, Dominic Thiem will not take part in the Indian Wells and Miami Open, the Austrian announced on Monday.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The former world number three, Dominic Thiem will not take part in the Indian Wells and Miami Open, the Austrian announced on Monday. The 28-year-old who had also withdrawn from the season's first Grand Slam due to a long-standing wrist injury took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal from Indian Wells and Miami Open.

The world number 50 said he will start his season on clay court. Thiem stated: "I had really good practice weeks. My wrist is perfectly fine and my hand is getting better and better. But still, I decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami to start on the clay court."

"It's the surface, I feel most comfortable with. So, it's a perfect time to start there," he added. Thiem has not competed on tour since June when he suffered a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of his right wrist during the match against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships.

Earlier, former US Open champion has also withdrawn from ATP Cup and Sydney Tennis Classic, an ATP 250 event. (ANI)

