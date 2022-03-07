Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav for India's 2nd Test against SL

Fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel has replaced left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for India's second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Saturday.

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad.

Axar had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

''Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a backup,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

''Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released,'' the source added.

At the time of announcing the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI had said Axar was expected to be fit for the second game. Kuldeep last played a Test in February 2021. India won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

