Sunil Chhetri ruled out of friendlies in Bahrain

Close on the heels of the announcement of the 38-member list of probables for the forthcoming back to back international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, the Indian football team suffered a major setback with talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri being ruled out for the two matches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:08 IST
Sunil Chhetri (Photo/ Sunil Chhetri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Close on the heels of the announcement of the 38-member list of probables for the forthcoming back to back international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, the Indian football team suffered a major setback with talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri being ruled out for the two matches. "I was really looking forward to the two friendlies against Baharain and Belarus and it's a shame I'll be missing out. It's been a long, tough season and I've suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the preparatory camp in May," Sunil told aiff.com.

"The potential this squad possesses is immense, and a lot of the lads are riding high on confidence on the back of good performances in the League season. I'm certain we'll put out best foot forward. I'm wishing the team all the luck," he added. In addition, Ashique Kuruniyan is under rehab.

The players along with the Head Coach and the staff will assemble in Pune on March 10, for the camp with practice starting from the next day onwards. The players whose clubs would be playing in the semi-finals of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League will be joining the camp as and when their club commitments end. The contingent will be flying to Bahrain on March 21. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play Bahrain on March 23, and Belarus on March 26. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

