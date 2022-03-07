Left Menu

Graham approved as temporary replacement for Gardner in Australia World Cup squad

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:37 IST
Australia batter Ashleigh Gardner (Photo/ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Australia all-rounder Heather Graham will temporarily replace Ashleigh Gardner, who was ruled out of the team's opening game after testing positive for COVID-19, ICC said on Monday.

The 24-year-old Gardner missed Australia's opening match against defending champion England on Saturday and will also not feature in their match against Pakistan on Tuesday after being forced to isolate for 10 days, in line with New Zealand health protocols.

''The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Heather Graham as a replacement for Ashleigh Gardner in the Australia squad,'' ICC said in a statement.

Gardner is likely to be available for Australia's third ODI as she is ''due to be released from isolation on March 13''. Heather, who will be a temporary replacement, has played a solitary ODI for Australia against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October 2019.

A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered, she would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the traveling reserve that replaced her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

