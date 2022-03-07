Left Menu

Cricket-Labuschagne falls for 90, Australia 364-4 v Pakistan

Overnight rain not only wiped out the entire morning session but also diminished the prospects of a result on a flat track where bat has dominated the ball since Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years got underway on Friday. Steve Smith was on 61 at the tea break as Australia's top four batsmen posted half-centuries in batting-friendly conditions.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:59 IST
Cricket-Labuschagne falls for 90, Australia 364-4 v Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Marnus Labuschagne fell for 90 as Australia reached 364-4 in their reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared on a rain-marred fourth day of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Monday. Overnight rain not only wiped out the entire morning session but also diminished the prospects of a result on a flat track where bat has dominated the ball since Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years got underway on Friday.

Steve Smith was on 61 at the tea break as Australia's top four batsmen posted half-centuries in batting-friendly conditions. Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, survived a strong lbw appeal to be batting on 18 with the tourists still 112 behind.

Pakistan struck twice after the delayed start to day four's action. Armed with the second new ball, Shaheen Afridi induced a loose drive from Labuschagne and Abdullah Shafique dived to his right to take a sharp catch in the slip.

Labuschagne's fluent knock included 12 boundaries. Travis Head made eight before edging spinner Nauman Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a smart catch behind the stumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022