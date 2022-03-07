Cricket-Labuschagne falls for 90, Australia 364-4 v Pakistan

Marnus Labuschagne fell for 90 as Australia reached 364-4 in their reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared on a rain-marred fourth day of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Monday. Overnight rain not only wiped out the entire morning session but also diminished the prospects of a result on a flat track where bat has dominated the ball since Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years got underway on Friday.

Steve Smith was on 61 at the tea break as Australia's top four batsmen posted half-centuries in batting-friendly conditions. Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, survived a strong lbw appeal to be batting on 18 with the tourists still 112 behind.

Pakistan struck twice after the delayed start to day four's action. Armed with the second new ball, Shaheen Afridi induced a loose drive from Labuschagne and Abdullah Shafique dived to his right to take a sharp catch in the slip.

Labuschagne's fluent knock included 12 boundaries. Travis Head made eight before edging spinner Nauman Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a smart catch behind the stumps.

