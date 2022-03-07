Australia trails by 112 runs on a flat wicket in 1st test

Pakistan picked up two wickets with the second new ball on a flat wicket as Australia reached 364 at tea after a wet outfield prevented play in the first session on Day 4 of the first test on Monday.

Marnus Labuschagne was the second batsman to miss out on a century in Australia's first test in Pakistan since 1998 when he was caught in the slip for 90 in Shaheen Afridi's (1-66) third over with the new ball.

Opening batter Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth on Sunday when he was dismissed for 97, but shared a rapid 156-run opening wicket stand with David Warner, who made 68.

Travis Head (8) was a rare batsman to fail on a docile wicket when he edged left-arm spinner Nauman Ali to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Nauman is thus far the most successful bowler in a batsman-dominated test with figures of 2-77.

Like Pakistan, Australia's top-order batters had also prospered on a placid wicket with vice captain Steve Smith moving to 61 at the tea break and Cameron Green not out on 18.

Australia trails by 112 runs after Pakistan had declared its first innings at 476-4 on Day 2 on the back of big centuries from Azhar Ali (185) and Imam-ul-Haq (157).

A heavy overnight rain left the outfield wet and prevented any play in the first session before Australia resumed on 271-2 at 1 p.m.

Labuschagne and Smith raised a 108-run third-wicket stand before Afridi broke the stand once the new ball was due after 80 overs.

Labuschagne hit seven fours while facing 158 balls during his knock as he added 21 runs to his overnight 69.

Smith completed his half century off 112 balls with six fours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)