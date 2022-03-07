Left Menu

Axar Patel to replace Kuldeep Yadav in second Test against SL

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:33 IST
Axar Patel, Mayank Agarwal, and Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The all-rounder was not included in the squad for the first Test, after he suffered a shin injury, which also prevented him from being a part of the series against West Indies. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Axar will be replacing spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is now released by the Indian team. Kuldeep was also not included in the first Test, as the team went for Jayant Yadav as their third spinner. India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali, Punjab on Sunday and gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

An all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja (175 runs and 9 wickets) and R Ashwin (61 runs and 6 wickets) helped India register a resounding win in the first Test by an innings and 222 runs. Both the teams will be squaring off with each other for the second Test on March 12 in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

