Rigved bags a golden double; Prajwal, Jinendra sparkle at National Supercross

TVS Racings Rigved Burguje dominated the proceedings with a golden double in the feature event while young Jinendra Sangave and upcoming Prajwal bagged a brace each in the MRF National Supercross Bike Racing championship at the Budhapara Outdoor Stadium here.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:39 IST
TVS Racing's Rigved Burguje dominated the proceedings with a golden double in the feature event while young Jinendra Sangave and upcoming Prajwal bagged a brace each in the MRF National Supercross Bike Racing championship at the Budhapara Outdoor Stadium here. Astride a TVS RTR 300, the 21-year Burguje took the hole shot in both the motos and withstood immense pressure from veteran CD Jinnan of Thrussur to bag the feature event with 40 points. Burguje, the under-16 and 2016 Foreign Open champion, won the first moto comfortably to lead the TVS campaign. TVS Racing also bagged the prestigious Indian Experts class with Imran Pasha of Mysuru beating teammate and former National champion R Nataraj. Arun (Hassan) took the bronze to make it an all-Karnataka affair. Jinendra Sangave, 12, from Kolhapur displayed his skills with superb bike control to not only win both the Junior SX1 but punched about his weight, getting a podium in the Foreign Open SX2 class.

Bengaluru's Prajwal V, son of former bike champion TK Viswanath, got his golden double in the SX2, the Foreign Open class. Meanwhile, Akshat Hupale of Pune, making his debut in a major event, also claimed two gold in the Junior SX2 while Arun from Hassan, Banteiling (Shillong) and Kamendra Saho (Raipur) won their classes. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgrah, Bhupesh Baghel arrived on a motorcycle inside the packed stadium to inaugurate the mega event as Supercross returned with a bang after a two-year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was organised by Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association (CGMSA) to promote tourism and adventure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

