Women's WC: My job is just to absorb pressure at the top, says Bates

New Zealand batter Suzie Bates expressed happiness after her side thrashed Bangladesh in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the University Oval on Monday. Amy Satterthwaite's three-wicket haul and Suzie Bates' knock of 79 runs helped New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"It's been a strange day, I was devastated in the morning when I opened the curtains and it was raining, just really grateful to Bangladesh who made it here and we got a game. Having that partnership with Amelia Kerr eased off a lot of pressure. Knowing this wicket, you can trust your shots and hit through to the line," said Suzie Bates in a post-match presentation. "I want to contribute as much as I can, we have a few massive games coming. My job is just to absorb the pressure at the top. Nice to have family and friends around to cheer for us from the stands," she added.

The match between both these sides was curtailed to 27-overs per side after rain played spoilsport. Chasing 141, New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 36 runs inside the first seven overs, however, Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun bowled Devine (14) and this brought Amelia Kerr to the middle.

In the end, Bates and Amelia Kerr guided New Zealand to a comfortable nine-wicket win with 42 balls to spare. Earlier, Amy Satterthwaite returned with three wickets as the White Ferns restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 in the allotted 27 overs. For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque top-scored as she played a knock of 52 runs off 63 balls. (ANI)

