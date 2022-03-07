Premium Dry Fruit Brand Happilo, Joins the Royals Family as Their Title Sponsor for IPL 2022

A Royal snack and a Royal team - India's most loved Nuts and Dry Fruits brand will feature on the front of the team's official playing kit Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced its association with Premium Dry Fruit brand Happilo as the Title Sponsor for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to be held from March 26 – May 29, 2022. The deal will see India's most loved Nuts and Dry Fruits brand's logo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' official playing kit.

Happilo, which caters to consumers of all ages with a variety of products including nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry-roasted snacks, trail mixes, Dry Fruit bars & more, marks the return of an FMCG brand in the IPL after quite a while, reiterating how popular and widely appealing the IPL and its teams remain as a marketing platform. "The FMCG sector, particularly in the lifestyle & premium sub-segment is seeing a major resurgence as the pandemic's impact fades, and it's going to be an industry to keep an eye on for this IPL and upcoming tournaments", said Paroksh Chawla, CEO of ITW Catalyst, the agency that stitched the deal together. "Brands know their objectives, and have become savvy at how to efficiently use outlets like these to achieve them, which is what we usually consult them on", he added. Happilo sold more than 20 million packets last year, a testament to its popularity, and is entering the IPL arena with the objective of reaching out to a wider consumer base, both in India and across the world. In fact, Happilo has had associations with multiple sports leagues, and its decision to sponsor the inaugural champions of the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals, marks its first foray into the IPL.

Commenting on the association, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Happilo's growth story demonstrates how the brand has effectively promoted a healthy style of living among masses, which is something we admire and want to support. There are many synergies between our brands that enable seamless integration throughout the season and year-round, which is something very important to us in our major partnerships. I know our players, support staff and management are excited to have Happilo as a partner, and enjoy their fantastic products year round. Therefore, on behalf of everyone in our setup, I am delighted to welcome Happilo to the Royals family." Vikas Nahar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Happilo, said: "We are one of the largest Dry Fruit Brands and the association with Rajasthan Royals will give Happilo the required share of voice in India's high-intensity, and edge-of-the-seat sporting event. This exciting RR partnership will bring Happilo's Healthy products to millions of fans. Happilo & Rajasthan both stand for Premium & Royal, #Happilove." The Royals are one of the most exciting franchises to watch in the IPL with leading icons who are the epitome of fitness and a healthy & fit lifestyle representing them. The association between the two brands is an ideal fit as fans can munch on Happilo's wide range of healthy products while enjoying the nail-biting action of the IPL.

About the Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and have recently completed a major shareholding restructure, with Emerging Media having the majority owner of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.

About the Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and have recently completed a major shareholding restructure, with Emerging Media having the majority owner of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.

About Happilo Happilo is a leading D2C snacking brand in Dry Fruits, Nuts and Berries. It was founded in the year 2016 by Vikas D Nahar, a Bangalore-based fast-growing start up, which has grown 4X in the covid times. It sources its products directly from farms across the globe & processes them at a state of art automated facility in Bangalore.

Happilo, a young & dynamic brand, was born with a vision to offer and deliver healthy Dry fruit based snacking options without having to compromise on the taste. Over the years Happilo has offered an array of products across various channels catering to health and it plans to launch more products that coincide with the IPL season.

