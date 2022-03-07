Left Menu

We know what's coming up: Sophie Devine on upcoming Women's WC clash against India

After defeating Bangladesh in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup on Monday, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said that her side is absolutely prepared for the upcoming clash against India.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:49 IST
We know what's coming up: Sophie Devine on upcoming Women's WC clash against India
New Zealand women's team (Photo/ White Ferns Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

After defeating Bangladesh in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup on Monday, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said that her side is absolutely prepared for the upcoming clash against India. Amy Satterthwaite's three-wicket haul and Suzie Bates' knock of 79 runs helped New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the University Oval on Monday.

The match between the two sides was curtailed to 27-overs per side after rain played spoilsport. "It's the nature of this tournament (on losing toss), we have games coming quickly with very less turnaround time. Grateful to the ground staff for getting a game of nearly 50 overs, to Bangladesh for coming up and the umpires for getting the game on. It was easier to manipulate the field against pace, place it into pockets in the corners," said Sophie Devine in a post-match presentation.

"I was disappointed at not cashing in, it was a brilliant batting strip, as it's always been in Dunedin. The outfield was a bit slow, but Bates was so good. We know the competition is very tough, happy to pick the win here and we'll go on to play against India next, we have played them last month and know what's coming up," she added.Chasing 141, New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 36 runs inside the first seven overs. However, Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun bowled Devine (14) and this brought Amelia Kerr to the middle. In the end, Bates and Amelia Kerr guided New Zealand to a comfortable nine-wicket win with 42 balls to spare.

Earlier, Amy Satterthwaite returned with three wickets as the White Ferns restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 in the allotted 27 overs. For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque top-scored with 52 runs off 63 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022