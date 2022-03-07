Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana praises Bismah Maroof for 'inspiring' post-pregnancy comeback after India-Pakistan clash

ANI | Mount Maunganui | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:49 IST
Indian team posing with Bismah Maroof's daughter, Fatima (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana has lauded Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof for making a great comeback in cricket just a few months after her pregnancy. On Monday, opener Mandhana shared an Instagram story praising Maroof for her dedication to cricket calling it inspiring.

Mandhana shared a picture of Pakistan captain and her daughter, with the Indian women's team and she wrote, "Coming back post-pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special." Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket.

In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark. Pakistan team were rolled out on 137 in the chase. India will now face New Zealand in their next match of the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

