Veteran Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia visits Rajasthan School for PM Modi's 'Meet the Champions' initiative

India's veteran Paralympian and a three-time medallist (2 golds, 1 silver) from the Paralympic Games, Devendra Jhajharia visited Churu's Parakh Rajakiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya and took PM Modi's school visit campaign, 'Meet the Champions' ahead for Tokyo Olympians and Paralympians. The Meet the Champions initiative, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education, has seen our Tokyo heroes interacting with school students across every State of India, in an effort to inspire them on 'Santulit Aahar' - balanced diet and fitness. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia have already taken part in the event in Gujarat and Haryana respectively, while Paralympics medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu has also been one of the attendees of the event in Tamil Nadu. Other athletes have been a part of the initiative so far.

On Monday, Devendra spoke about the importance of having an initiative of such magnitude in the country as it will only help in the larger cause of seeing young children following good nutritional habits. "I have been very happy to honour the request of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of meeting students across 75 schools in Rajasthan, The students have been very energetic and we spoke a lot of things, especially healthy and non-healthy diets. I liked it they were very conversational and knowledgeable and passionate to learn everything that will keep them healthy. Their responses were very good too. "The message will be spread across every household that we have to fight against bad nutritional habits and take fitness as a lifestyle. I am very happy that my fellow Olympians and Paralympians, through the Meet the Champions initiative, are adding their value to this larger cause," Devendra mentioned.

Devendra also indulged in a fun game of Table Tennis with the school students post the interaction. School students in attendance enquired their local hero on all his lifestyle habits and Devendra was happy to answer all their queries. "It was incredible to come so close to Devendra sir and know from him such amazing insights on food habits and his fitness routines. He has become more inspirational for all of us and I've made so many notes in my diary today," said Lakshmi Prajapat, a student from Sarvahit Karini Putri Pathshala, Churu. (ANI)

