Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks men's pole vault world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, jumping 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting. The 22-year-old Olympic champion improved on his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:01 IST
Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, jumping 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion improved on his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre. Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's 6.16m world mark with a clearance of 6.17m in February 2020 and then broke that record again just a week later by another centimetre.

After making the new record leap on Monday, Duplantis jumped off the mat and pumped his fists in celebration. The Olympic and 2018 European pole vault champion will be eager to complete his set of gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July.

