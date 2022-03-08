Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Judo-Putin, Rotenberg removed from all positions on Judo's governing body

Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Russian businessman have been removed from all positions in the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body said, in the latest sporting rebuke following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision, announced in a brief statement, comes after Putin, a black belt who has co-authored the book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice", was suspended as IJF honorary president last week..

Kyle Lowry (personal) rejoins Heat, questionable for Monday

The Miami Heat said Monday that guard Kyle Lowry rejoined the team after missing time for personal reasons. Lowry was upgraded to questionable for Monday night's home game against the Houston Rockets.

Athletics-Duplantis produces perfection to break men's pole vault world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, soaring 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in a performance he could only describe as "perfection". The 22-year-old improved the previous record by one centimetre.

NFL-Falcons receiver Ridley suspended for at least 2022 season for betting on games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on National Football League (NFL) games, the league said on Monday. The 27-year-old former first-round pick was found to have engaged in the prohibited activity during a five-day stretch when he was not with his team in late November.

Paralympics-Legal fight won, Hernandez and Huckaby enjoy success on the snow

After a legal battle over whether they could be allowed to compete at the Paralympics, Cecile Hernandez and Brenna Huckaby found the competition smoother on Monday as they both won medals in the snowboard cross at the Winter Games. Frenchwoman Hernandez took gold in the LL2 classification while American Huckaby secured bronze, with Canada's Lisa DeJong denying them a famous one-two at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Autopsy shows Australian Warne died of natural causes - Thai police

An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, the Thai police said on Monday. Warne's family had accepted the finding and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said.

Golf-McIlroy 'punch-drunk' after disappointing Bay Hill finish

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday he felt "punch-drunk" after a disappointing finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where the four-time major champion once again failed take advantage of a hot start at Bay Hill. McIlroy took control of the tournament with an opening-round 65 for a two-shot lead, but faltered after that and closed with a four-over-par 76 that left him in a share of 13th place and six shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

NBA roundup: Khris Middleton nets 44 as Bucks defeat Suns

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday afternoon to extend their winning streak to four games. The three-time All-Star also added eight rebounds and five assists on 16-for-27 shooting to even the two-game season series with the Suns. It was Phoenix's first loss on the road since Feb. 3. Following their late-game rally against Chicago on Friday night, the Bucks once again peaked late, outscoring the Suns 14-4 over the final 3:32.

Soccer-FIFA opens special transfer window for foreign players in Russia

FIFA is opening a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Monday. "In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on 10 March 2022 ... the foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022)," FIFA said in a statement.

Tennis-Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami to focus on claycourt return

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem further delayed his return to action from a niggling wrist injury on Monday, saying he was pulling out of ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami to focus on the claycourt season. Thiem, who has an excellent record on clay, has not played since suffering the injury at the 2021 Mallorca Open and the 28-year-old, who has slipped to 50th in the world rankings, was unable to defend his U.S. Open crown last year.

