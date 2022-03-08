Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev handed suspended eight-week ban by ATP for Acapulco outburst

Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament. Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed "aggravated behaviour" under the Player Major Offense section of its rules and issued an additional fine of $25,000 and eight-week suspension from any ATP-sanctioned event.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 08:06 IST
Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournmament. Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed "aggravated behaviour" under the Player Major Offense section of its rules and issued an additional fine of $25,000 and eight-week suspension from any ATP-sanctioned event. But the ATP said the fine and suspension was withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending on Feb. 22, 2023, a year after the incident, Zverev has not incurred any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal or physical abuse.

