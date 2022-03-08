FACTBOX-Sporting world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Here are measures taken by sports federations after the International Olympic Committee's recommendations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from events and move or cancel events in the two countries.

Belarus is a key staging area for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ARCHERY

World Archery banned Russian and Belarusian flags and anthems from tournaments and will not hold events in either country. ATHLETICS

World Athletics banned athletes and officials from the countries and might suspend the Belarus Federation. BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials and cancelled events in the countries. BASKETBALL

The International Basketball Federation banned Russian athletes and officials. Its board will meet on March 25 to discuss further measures. Euroleague Basketball suspended Russian teams from its championships and froze its sponsorship deal with Russia's VTB Bank.

BIATHLON The International Biathlon Union banned athletes and officials from the countries and will discuss suspending their national federations on March 17.

CURLING The World Curling Federation proposed the introduction of a new rule allowing it to ban Russia from the upcoming world championships. It previously resolved to move the 2022 European Curling Championship from Russian city Perm.

CYCLING The International Cycling Union (UCI) banned Russian and Belarusian teams and cancelled events in both countries. Russian and Belarusian cyclists who ride for teams outside the two countries can still compete.

"All emblems, names, acronyms, flags and anthems linked to Russia and Belarus are prohibited at all events on the UCI International Calendar," it said. EQUESTRIAN

The International Equestrian Federation board called for international events to be removed from Russia and Belarus. FENCING

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) implemented the IOC's recommendation to move or cancel events in the countries. Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov resigned as FIE president.

GYMNASTICS The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) cancelled events and will not allocate new ones to Russia and Belarus, whose athletes, officials and judges were banned from FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions.

GOLF The International Golf Federation banned the countries' players and officials from events, including the 2022 World Amateur Team Championships.

HANDBALL The International Handball Federation banned all teams, officials, referees, lecturers and experts from Russia and Belarus from taking part in its events and activities.

FIELD HOCKEY The International Hockey Federation (FIH) excluded Russia from the Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in South Africa in April.

ICE HOCKEY The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) banned Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs and revoked Russia's hosting rights for the 2023 World Junior Championship.

JUDO The International Judo Federation (IJF) cancelled the Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia, and removed Russian president Vladimir Putin and businessman Arkady Rotenberg from all IJF positions.

KARATE The World Karate Federation is relocating the 2022 Karate1-Premier League from Moscow.

MOTOR RACING Formula One terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix. The 2022 event in September in Sochi had already been cancelled.

Motorsports' governing body FIA condemned the invasion but said Russian and Belarusian drivers could compete in a neutral capacity, while Motorsport UK banned Russian and Belarusian licence holders from racing. F1 team Haas terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract and dropped Russian title sponsor Uralkali.

PARALYMPICS Athletes from the countries were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

RUGBY World Rugby banned the countries from international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities and suspended Russia's World Rugby membership.

SKATING The International Skating Union banned Russian and Belarusian skaters.

SKIING The International Skiing Federation (FIS) banned Russian and Belarusian athletes for the rest of the 2021-2022 season and cancelled its events in Russia.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS The Special Olympics, for competitors with intellectual disabilities, cancelled the World Winter Games scheduled in Kazan in January 2023.

SOCCER FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football, a move which makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2022 tournament.

Belarusian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions have to play home matches at neutral venues. No spectators can attend games in which Belarusian teams feature as host. Manchester United and Everton suspended sponsorships with Russian companies, while UEFA and German club Schalke 04 cancelled partnerships with Russian energy company Gazprom.

SQUASH The World Squash Federation is relocating the 2022 World Junior Championship from St Petersburg.

SWIMMING Global governing body FINA called off the World Junior Swimming Championships in Kazan.

TAEKWONDO World Taekwondo barred the countries' flags and anthems and will not organise or recognise events in Russia and Belarus. It also revoked Putin's honorary ninth dan black belt.

TENNIS Russian and Belarusian players can compete in international events and Grand Slams but not under their countries' name or flag.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) cancelled its events in Russia and Belarus and suspended their ITF memberships, banning them from ITF international team competition. VOLLEYBALL

World governing body FIVB banned Russian and Belarusian teams, clubs, officials and athletes. (Compiled by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Tommy Lund in Gdansk, Aadi Nair, Shrivathsa Sridhar, Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)