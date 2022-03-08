Left Menu

Mbappé slightly injured ahead of game against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbapp injured his left foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game.The French league club said Mbapp, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid, was hurt during Mondays training session but that initial medical exams were reassuring.PSG said Mbapp received treatment and that his fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 09:57 IST
Mbappé slightly injured ahead of game against Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé injured his left foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game.

The French league club said Mbappé, who scored a stoppage-time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid, was hurt during Monday's training session but that initial medical exams were reassuring.

PSG said Mbappé received treatment and that his fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday. The match against Madrid is on Wednesday.

Mbappé has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year.

The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star. Mbappé was suspended this weekend for a French league match against Nice and PSG lost 1-0.

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022