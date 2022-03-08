Guardiola and I have pushed each other on to insane levels, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he enjoys his rivalry with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. He also said that the competition pushes both Liverpool and City on to greatness.

"I could say City are the toughest opponent I have ever had but I should not forget I faced him already at Bayern so I can't say it was much easier. But I know what he means. We pushed each other on to insane levels the last few years. Of course we couldn't cope with it last year for obvious reasons, but for other years we were really around," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "I don't think City would get the amount of points they would get this year if we weren't around, and the other way around pretty much the same. It's good. But there a lot of games to play and we will see where we end up," he added.

On Sunday, Manchester City defeated Manchester United 4-1 and that result restored City's edge in the title race. City is now six points ahead of the Reds in the Premier League standings. (ANI)

