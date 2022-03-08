Sports News Roundup: Judo-Putin, Rotenberg removed from all positions on Judo's governing body; Kyle Lowry (personal) rejoins Heat, questionable for Monday and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Judo-Putin, Rotenberg removed from all positions on Judo's governing body

Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Russian businessman have been removed from all positions in the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body said, in the latest sporting rebuke following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision, announced in a brief statement, comes after Putin, a black belt who has co-authored the book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice", was suspended as IJF honorary president last week.

Kyle Lowry (personal) rejoins Heat, questionable for Monday

The Miami Heat said Monday that guard Kyle Lowry rejoined the team after missing time for personal reasons. Lowry was upgraded to questionable for Monday night's home game against the Houston Rockets.

Factbox-Sporting world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Here are measures taken by sports federations after the International Olympic Committee's recommendations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from events and move or cancel events in the two countries. Belarus is a key staging area for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NFL-Falcons receiver Ridley suspended for at least 2022 season for betting on games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on National Football League (NFL) games, the league said on Monday. The 27-year-old former first-round pick was found to have engaged in the prohibited activity during a five-day stretch when he was not with his team in late November.

Tennis-Zverev handed suspended eight-week ban by ATP for Acapulco outburst

Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournament. Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

Autopsy shows Australian Warne died of natural causes - Thai police

An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, the Thai police said on Monday. Warne's family had accepted the finding and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said.

Golf-McIlroy 'punch-drunk' after disappointing Bay Hill finish

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday he felt "punch-drunk" after a disappointing finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, where the four-time major champion once again failed take advantage of a hot start at Bay Hill. McIlroy took control of the tournament with an opening-round 65 for a two-shot lead, but faltered after that and closed with a four-over-par 76 that left him in a share of 13th place and six shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Soccer-Spurs' Kane pleased to leapfrog Arsenal great Henry in scoring chart

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he was delighted to go above Arsenal great Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring list after netting his 176th goal in the competition in Monday's 5-0 win over Everton. After Michael Keane's own goal began the rout in the 14th minute and Son Heung-min made it 2-0, Kane slotted in his first of the evening to make it 3-0 before adding another following Sergio Reguilon's strike to surpass Henry.

Franchise tag roundup: Chiefs OT Brown among 3 tagged Monday

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown was the first of three NFL players to receive the franchise tag on Monday. Brown would make approximately $16.5 million on the franchise tag in 2022 if the two sides are unable to work out a long-term deal.

Soccer-FIFA opens special transfer window for foreign players in Russia

FIFA is opening a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Monday. "In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on 10 March 2022 ... the foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022)," FIFA said in a statement.

