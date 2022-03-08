Left Menu

Women's CWC: Alang King, Alyssa Healy shine as Australia defeat Pakistan

Alana King's two-wicket haul and Alyssa Healy's 72-run knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Alyssa Healy in action (Photo/ Cricket World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Alana King's two-wicket haul and Alyssa Healy's 72-run knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. Chasing 191, Australia got off to a quick start as openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 60 runs inside 11 overs. Pakistan got the much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Nashra Sandhu dismissed Haynes (34) and this brought Meg Lanning to the middle.

Lanning and Healy put on 63 runs for the second wicket, but with 68 runs away from the target, Australia lost the wicket of Lanning (35) in the 21st over on the bowling of Omaima Sohail. Healy also departed after playing a knock of 72 runs, but in the end, Australia did not have any difficulty in chasing down the target. Ellyse Perry (26*) and Beth Mooney (23*) remained unbeaten at the crease for Australia.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Australia restrict Pakistan to 190/6 in the allotted fifty overs. For Pakistan, Bismah Maroof top-scored with a knock of 78 runs. Aliya Riaz also scored 53. For Australia, Alana King returned with two wickets while Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Amanda Wellington and Nicola Carey took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 190/6 (Bismah Maroof 78*, Aliya Riaz 53; Alana King 2-24); Australia 193/3 (Alyssa Healy 72, Meg Lanning 35; Omaima Sohail 2-39). (ANI)

